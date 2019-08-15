|
MAIDMENT. On Thursday 6th June 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Douglas Lloyd aged 93 years of Mount Rule Cottages. Dear uncle of Patricia and Margaret. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Thursday 20th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019