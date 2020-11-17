|
DELANEY. On Monday 9th November 2020 peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home, Ramsey, Lois (former well known Licensee) of Onchan, beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Janice and the late Tony, much loved grandmother of Sam and great grandmother of Rae. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Wednesday 25th November 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The British Heart Foundation, C/O Barry Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM1 2SH. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 17, 2020