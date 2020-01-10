|
CORLETT. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 28th December. Lorna aged 53 years of Ramsey. Beloved daughter of the late Fynlo and Pam and a dear sister. The Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday 16th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Lorna's family have requested that a bright item of clothing be worn as a celebration of her life. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Praxis care' for Ingledene and Glenroyd residents, c/o Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020