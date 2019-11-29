|
BELL. Lorna May (formerly Hathaway) passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Saturday 19th October 2019 aged 96 years. Widow of Sidney Hathaway and Lionel Bell, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and step mother, step grandmother, step great grand mother. Funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Friday 15th November 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Drive, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019