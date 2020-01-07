|
WILLIAMS. On Friday 3rd January 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Lorraine aged 83 years of Lezayre Road in Ramsey. Beloved wife of the late Ron, dearly loved mum of Samantha and the late Ray, loving nan of Jeff, Tom, John and Ralph, great nan of Rhys and Harley, much loved sister of Alan, Trevor, Margaret, Philip, Den and the late Alfie and Joan, a dear mother in law, sister in law and auntie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends both on the island and the Wirral and her little dog Sophie. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingwood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020