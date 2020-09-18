Home

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Louie "Lou" Bedford Leneghan (née Grice) aged 88. Louie died peacefully at Springfield Nursing Home on Monday 7th September 2020. Widow of the late Leonard Albert Leneghan. Beloved mother of Paul, Chris and Joanne and grandmother of Tara, Sean and Leo. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel at 11.00am on Monday 21st September. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP or to Cancer research. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
