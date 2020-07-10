|
|
Henderson. Peacefully on Sunday 5th July 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Louis Anthony (Tony) aged 81 years of Kirk Michael. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving dad to Malcolm and Christopher, dear father in law to Rebecca, much loved grandad to Amy and Bridget. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday 15th July at 12noon in Kirk Michael Parish Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Research UK, PO BOX 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020