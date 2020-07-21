|
Henderson. Louis, Anthony (Tony). Sheila, Malcolm, Christopher, Rebecca, Amy and Bridget would like to thank you all for the beautiful flowers, cards, pot plants, telephone calls and personal visits that have been showered on us in the past weeks. Also the love and support from our vicars Jeanette, Malcolm and Jonny during Tony's long illness, and the magnificent funeral and celebration of his life services. It was a marvellous send off for a perfect gentleman with delicious food. We would especially like to thank the ladies from Adorn Domicilliary Care who gave him hours of loving, undivided attention and treated him with such dignity. Big thank you to the doctors and staff of Peel Medical Centre and the district nurses. Finally thank you to Simon and staff off David Lancaster Funeral Directors for their help it was greatly appreciated.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 21, 2020