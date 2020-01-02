Home

More Obituaries for Lynda Creer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Margaret Creer

Lynda Margaret Creer Obituary
Creer. (Née Scarffe) On Wednesday 25th December 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by her family, Lynda Margaret aged 67 years of Vicarage Park in Douglas. Truly beloved wife of Tony, dearly loved mum of Sarah and Ellie, devoted Nana of Nathan, Faye, Harry and Esmé, much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Charles, dear sister of Colin, Kath, Carleen and the late Peter. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 3rd January at Kirk Braddan Church followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Jack Quirk Renal Fund, c/o Mrs. K Lawton, 32, Baldrine Park, Lonan, IM4 6DB. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020
