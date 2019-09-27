Home

CASEY. On Thursday 19th September 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Lyndon Howard aged 59 years of Fairway Drive in Ramsey. Beloved husband of Jane, dearly loved father of Caroline and Katherine, grandad of Brodey. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 7th October at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel, Glencrutchery Road in Douglas followed by private interment at Maughold Churchyard. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 27, 2019
