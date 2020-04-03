|
|
Skelly-Martin. Lynsey aged 39 years of Ramsey, passed away suddenly on Sunday 22nd March 2020. Loving Fiance of Max, mother of Macy, Norm and Dreem, much loved daughter of Jenny and Marty, and sister of Joanne and Maxine. She will be greatly missed by her many family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private cremation, with a celebration of Lynsey's life to take place at a later date. If you'd like to make a donation in Lynsey's memory please do so to "without wings" the Manx Autoimmune Arthritis Trust Charity. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 3, 2020