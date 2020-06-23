|
SALT. (nee Winstanley) On Thursday 4th June 2020, suddenly at home, Maimie, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Arthur, beloved mother of Michelle, mother-in-law of Alan, grandma of Emma and Sarah and great-grandma of Lorna and Sophie. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Guide dogs for the blind, or Hearing Dogs for Deaf people, whichever people wish. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6, Main Road, Onchan. Tel - 673109 or 622897 email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020