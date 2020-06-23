Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maimie Salt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maimie Salt

Add a Memory
Maimie Salt Obituary
SALT. (nee Winstanley) On Thursday 4th June 2020, suddenly at home, Maimie, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Arthur, beloved mother of Michelle, mother-in-law of Alan, grandma of Emma and Sarah and great-grandma of Lorna and Sophie. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Guide dogs for the blind, or Hearing Dogs for Deaf people, whichever people wish. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6, Main Road, Onchan. Tel - 673109 or 622897 email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maimie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -