SALT. (nee Winstanley) Maimie. Michelle and Alan Williamson and family would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the lovely messages, kindness and support following the sudden, sad loss of their mum and grandma. Everyone has been extremely kind. Thank you to Steve and Rebecca Ingrouille for conducting the service as mum wanted. A particular sincere thanks to Chris Lyon for delivering mum's words at the funeral and 'The Lord's My Shepherd', as she wished. Thanks to Douglas Corporation for the online streaming of the service for loved ones unable to attend in person. This has brought great comfort to them. Many thanks also to Sarah of Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for all her kindness and help throughout. Finally a thank you to all those who attended the service and those who have sent donations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020