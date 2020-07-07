Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maimie Salt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maimie Salt

Maimie Salt Obituary
SALT. (nee Winstanley) Maimie. Michelle and Alan Williamson and family would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the lovely messages, kindness and support following the sudden, sad loss of their mum and grandma. Everyone has been extremely kind. Thank you to Steve and Rebecca Ingrouille for conducting the service as mum wanted. A particular sincere thanks to Chris Lyon for delivering mum's words at the funeral and 'The Lord's My Shepherd', as she wished. Thanks to Douglas Corporation for the online streaming of the service for loved ones unable to attend in person. This has brought great comfort to them. Many thanks also to Sarah of Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for all her kindness and help throughout. Finally a thank you to all those who attended the service and those who have sent donations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maimie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -