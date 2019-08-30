|
JOHNSON. On Sunday 25th August 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, Malcolm Alexander Edward aged 62 years of Edmund Chadwick Grove in Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Jo, loving dad of David and the late Samantha, dearly loved stepdad of Laura and Miranda. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, grandad and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday 6th September at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Royal British Legion (Isle of Man), c/o A.Cottier, 116, Ballanorris Crescent, Friary Park, Ballabeg, IM9 4EU. In respect of Malcolm's most loved charity, the family would welcome poppies being worn at the funeral (https://www.poppyshop.org.uk). All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019