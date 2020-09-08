Home

CREBBIN. On Wednesday 2nd September 2020 peacefully at his home Ballahane Close, Port Erin, Malcolm beloved husband of the late Liz, he will be sadly missed by his many friends. Funeral service and interment will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 2.00pm on Wednesday 9th September 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 8, 2020
