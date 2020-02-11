|
NEWTON. Malcolm John of The Cooill, went home to his Heavenly Father at Noble's Hospital on Thursday 6th February aged 65 years. Dearly loved and loving husband to Margie, cherished dad to Katie, Bex, Peter and Andrew, a dear father in law, the best 'Banda' to William, Evie, Samuel and Brook, much loved by Fred, Dave, Philip, Tony, Jennifer, Christine and all their families. His love, kindness, compassion and acceptance of others will live on in the many people he helped, cared for and supported over the years. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Hill St., Douglas on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 12 Noon, followed by Private Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent if so desired to Manx Workshop for the Disabled, Old Noble's Hospital site, Ballakermeen Road, Douglas, IM1 4BR or St Mary of the Isle Lourdes Fund, Saint Mary's Presbytery, Hill Street, Douglas, IM1 1EG. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 11, 2020