NEWTON. Malcolm. Margaret and family would like to thank all the many people who've supported us in these past weeks following Malcolm's sudden passing with cards, prayers, kind messages of support, flowers and donations to the Manx Workshop for the Disabled and the Lourdes Fund. We are most grateful to those who gave emergency help to Malcolm at the roadside, to Police and Paramedics, the A & E staff at Noble's Hospital and to the wonderful care given by the doctors and nurses on the ITU Wing. We know Malcolm could not have had better care. It was a great comfort to have so many attending the Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church. We were so grateful for the lovely singing led by St Mary's Choir and to Gareth Moore for his sympathetic organ playing, for Rev Philip Frear's Ministry of the Word, for Monsignor John Devine's sensitive leading of the Mass and to Philip Newton and Mike Baldwin for leading the prayers. Our thanks also to Douglas Golf Club for their excellent catering for so many, to Alexander Nurseries for the floral tributes and to Eric Faragher Ltd for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020