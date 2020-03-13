|
TURNER. On Tuesday 10th March 2020 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Malcolm formerly of Seafield Crescent, Onchan, loving husband of the late Christine, loving father of Jeremey and the late Richard and father in law of Sam, grandfather of Autumn-lily, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 12 noon on Thursday 19th March 2020 followed by Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice IOM, Strang Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020