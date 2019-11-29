|
Hayes. Margaret Ann (Peggy). On Friday the 8th of November 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man. Peggy passed away after a short but extremely brave battle with cancer with her family by her side. Adored wife of the late John. Loved mother of Debbie, adoring nana to Claire, Joe and Warren and besotted great nana to Nell, Etta and Iris. Loving sister to the late Nellie, Jack, Mollie, Betty and survived by brother Harry. Adoring aunt and foster mum to Fred and (especially) Lynn, loving aunt to Janet, David, Evelyn, Marie, Alison and Jeremy. Loving long time best friend to the late Margaret Corris and Pat Brown. Mum also loved their families with all her heart, especially Linda, Ashton, Nora, Charles and families. She will be sadly missed by her neighbours, friends and ex work colleagues and all who knew her. Finally reunited with the love of her life John. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's RC Church Willaston on Tuesday the 19th of November at 10am followed by interment in the Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations in lieu if so desired to the Mann Cat Sanctuary, Ash Villa, Main Road, Santon, IM4 1EE, or to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019