FARAGHER. On Monday 16th December 2019. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Margaret Annie (Ann) née Garrett aged 89 years of Richmond Hill, latterly Salisbury Street Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Andrea, sister of Florrie and the late John and George. A much loved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday 23rd December at Braddan Parish Church followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Station Road, Port Erin. IM9 6AP. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Noble's Hospital Charitable trusts management Department, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 19, 2019