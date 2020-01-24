|
|
|
FARAGHER. Margaret Annie (Ann). Andrea would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, cards, flowers and support during this sad time. Thank you to Reverend Dr. Hinton Bird for the lovely service, and Mrs Bird for playing the organ, Paul Costain for the Christmas song, Chris Looney for the wonderful eulogy to my Mum. Special thanks to Anne Duggan and Claire Quayle for the refreshments following the service along with the assistance of Christine Payne. Thanks to everyone who attended the service and all the memorial flowers and donations to Noble's Hospital Equipment Trust. Thanks to Fran Crebbin for the beautiful flowers. I cannot begin to thank all the staff of Ward 9 Noble's Hospital and the Palatine Group Practice for the care of Ann over the last few months. Sincere thanks to Gordon Cringle and his team at Cringle and Co Ltd Southern Funeral Directors for the handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020