Callow. (nee Watson) Margaret (Margie) Louise, passed away peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Saturday 1st August 2020. Loved partner of Alan; mother of Leanne, Shirley and Lauren; and grandmother to Connor, Chloe, Mark, Emily and Aalin. Sister of David, Irene and Dennis, the late Roy and the late Sheila. The funeral service and cremation will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Hospice Isle of Man or to Great Ormond Street Hospital. Further enquiries to A Duggan and Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020