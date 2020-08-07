Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Callow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Margie) Callow

Add a Memory
Margaret (Margie) Callow Obituary
Callow. (nee Watson) Margaret (Margie) Louise, passed away peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Saturday 1st August 2020. Loved partner of Alan; mother of Leanne, Shirley and Lauren; and grandmother to Connor, Chloe, Mark, Emily and Aalin. Sister of David, Irene and Dennis, the late Roy and the late Sheila. The funeral service and cremation will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Hospice Isle of Man or to Great Ormond Street Hospital. Further enquiries to A Duggan and Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -