Margaret Christian Jones

Jones. Peacefully on Tuesday the 6th June 2019 at Springfield Grange, Nursing Home, Douglas. Margaret Christian aged 88 years formerly of Selborne Drive, Douglas. Beloved wife of the late John Leonard and loving cousin to Kenneth, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Monday 24th June 2019 at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Manx Stroke Foundation, C/o of The Treasurer, The Manx Stroke foundation, 66 Millennium Court, Queens Promenade, Douglas, IM2 4NN. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
