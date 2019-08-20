|
CLEATOR. Diane, Stuart and families of the late Margaret of West Nappin Farm wish to thank everyone for their support and kindness during this very sad time. We would like to thank the Rev Brian Evans-Smith and Corkhill & Callow Ltd for the funeral arrangements. Thanks to Judy Kelly for the beautiful flower arrangements. We would also like to thank those who have made donations to the Martin Ward, Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Margaret will be sadly missed.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2019