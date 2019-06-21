|
Clough-Riley. Peacefully on Friday 14th June 2019 at Castle View Nursing Home Peel, Margaret (Ann) aged 78 years. Much loved mum of Susan and Robert mother in law to David and Roberts partner Emma, wife to Joseph, grandma to Matthew, James and Jasper and great grandma to Callum, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2pm in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Manx Decaf C/o Mrs N Sinclair, 16 Manor Road, Farmhill, Braddan IM2 2NN. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 21, 2019