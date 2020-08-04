|
Kelly. Peacefully on Thursday 30th July 2020, at the Corrin Memorial home, Peel, surrounded by her family. Margaret Cowell aged 92 years of Peel. Beloved wife to the late John, loving mother to Michael and David, treasured mother in law to Julie, Vanita, and late Jeannette, dearest Nana to Steven and Adam, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Wednesday 12th August at Peel Methodist Chapel, followed by private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to C/o Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Rd, Douglas, Isle of Man IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020