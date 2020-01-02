|
|
DAVIDSON. Margaret, peacefully on Monday 23rd December at Noble's Hospital. Much loved mother of Alan and mother in-law to Christine, loving grandmother. She will be missed by all of her family and friends in Bolton. Funeral service will take place at 1:15pm on Tuesday 7th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Firefighters Charity'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020