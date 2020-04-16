|
CURTIS. Margaret Doreen (nee Boyde) on Monday, 13 April 2020 peacefully at her home 5, Highcroft Avenue, Douglas, aged 87 years. Dear wife of the late Cyril, much loved mum to Gary and Lesley, dear grandmother to Hayley, Stephen, Aimee, Marc, Gemma and Christopher and great Grandmother of Caleb, Elsie, Maisie and Leighton, will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private family service and cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice IOM, Braddan. Enquiries please to John Boyde Funeral Services, telephone 861794/494399
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2020