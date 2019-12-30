|
Rennie. Peacefully on Monday 23rd December 2019 at Castle View, Nursing Home, Peel, Isle of Man, Margaret Eileen (Nicky) aged 77 years, beloved wife of the late Duncan, loving mum to Ian and Gary, mother in law to Helen and Tony, treasured nana to Tasha, Coley and Stuart, great nana to Kayla and Liam. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 3rd January at 12 Noon in St German's Cathedral, Peel followed by burial in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 30, 2019