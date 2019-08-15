Home

Margaret Elise Ashmore

Margaret Elise Ashmore Obituary
ASHMORE, (née Mellors). On Monday 6th May 2019, peacefully at Shenn Valley Care Home in Douglas, Margaret Elise aged 94 years formerly of Mountain View in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mum of Roger and Nigel; she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 14th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to any charity of choice. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
