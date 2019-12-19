|
Radcliffe. On Sunday the 15th of December 2019 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Farmhill, Douglas. Margaret Ethel ages 96 years, formerly of the Ellan Vannin Home, Douglas and Snaefell Road, Willaston. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Kirk Braddan Cemetery Chapel on Friday the 20th of December at 11.00am followed by interment in Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Springfield Grange Comfort Fund, Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Farmhill Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 19, 2019