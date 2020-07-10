|
Hill. Margaret (Wendy) aged 71 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Dearly loved wife of David, treasured mother of Jeffrey, Katie and Christopher, much loved grandma of Amy and Olivia and a loved sister. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 15th July 2020. Floral tributes welcomed. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020