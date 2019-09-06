|
Horsfield. Margaret aged 94 years formerly of Cannan Court. Passed away peacefully at Castle View, Peel on Sunday 1st September. Reunited with her husband Harold, much loved mother of Steve, Pam and the late David. Mother in law of Bob and Vida. Nan will be missed by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks to Castle View for their care and compassion. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers to Cystic Fibrosis Trust (cysticfibrosis.org.uk). The funeral will take place on Wednesday 11th September at 10am in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Informal dress code, Nan loved colour. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019