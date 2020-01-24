|
Housley. Margaret aged 78 years of Glen Maye, peacefully on Sunday 12th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, dear mother of Carol and Julie, mother in law of Rick and Kevin and a much loved Nannan of Laura, David, Emma, James and Jodie and Big Nan of Kirby and Caitlyn. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2.45pm on Friday 31st January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Cancer Research Uk, PO Box 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020