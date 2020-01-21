|
|
Skillicorn. (nee Moore). On Saturday the 18th of January 2020 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Margaret Jean aged 92 years formerly of Cooil Drive, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Raymond, dearest mother of David and Derek, mother in law of Denise and Allison. Loved gran of David and Stephen, great granny of Jaynie, Jack and Nicole. Sister of the late Dorothy, will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel on Monday the 27th of January at 11.00am followed by interment in the Borough Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations in lieu if so desired to Salisbury Street Patients Comfort Fund, Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 21, 2020