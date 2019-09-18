|
|
SWINDLEHURST. (née Davidson). On Monday 16th September 2019, peacefully at Marathon Court, Margaret Jean aged 86 years of Oakfield, Glen Vine. Beloved Wife of the late John, dearly loved Mum of Cathy, John and Susan, Mother-in-Law of Les, Margaret and Jasper, loving Nana of Chris, Ben, Graihagh, Ollie and Liam. Great -Grandma of Megan and Sky. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will take place at 1pm on Monday 23rd September at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel (please wear a splash of colour) followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2019