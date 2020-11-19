|
MURRAY. Margaret Joan (Joan) passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th November 2020 at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey, aged 98 years. Joan, formerly of Ballure Grove, Ramsey, a much loved wife of the late Bill and mother of Christine and the late Stephen. Loving grandmother to Peter and Alastair, grandmother in law to Eva and great grandmother to Christopher and Thomas. Joan's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Beaconsfield Nursing Home who looked after Joan so lovingly. She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Bride Parish Church on Wednesday 25th November at 11am followed by committal at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 19, 2020