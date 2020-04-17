|
PATERSON. Margaret Joan. On Monday 13th April 2020, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Joan, formerly of The Abbey Woods, Douglas, beloved wife of the late Edwin and much loved mother of Heather, will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held at St. Peter's, Onchan. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, should be sent to the Noble's Hospital Equipment Trust (Charity No. 947). All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020