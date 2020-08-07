Home

Margaret Joan Quirk

Quirk. Margaret Joan (Joan) suddenly on Tuesday 4th August 2020, at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel, aged 89 years. Formerly of Ballacobb, Ballaugh. Dearest sister of Kenneth and Patricia. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020
