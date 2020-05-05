|
CORLETT. Margaret Kathleen (Nee Ball) Peacefully on Thursday 30th April 2020 at Brookfield Nursing Home, Ramsey, Margaret, aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Ken, much loved mum of Helen and Catherine, precious and devoted nan of Chloe and Callum, dear mother in law of Malcolm and great nan to Harper and Bonnie. A very special and much loved sister, sister-in law, auntie and great auntie. Margaret will be fondly remembered and missed by many. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held on Friday 15th May 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Brookfield Residents Comfort Fund', Brookfield Residential and Nursing Home, Claughbane Drive, Ramsey, Isle of Man, IM8 2RE. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.imWhen the Summer day is over and its busy cares have flown............
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 5, 2020