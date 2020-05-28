|
|
|
CORLETT. (nee Ball) Margaret Kathleen. Helen, Catherine and families wish to convey their sincere thanks for the kindness shown to them on the heart wrenching loss of their Mum, Margaret. Thank you all for the beautiful flowers, many cards and messages of sympathy, people truly have been very kind. Our gratitude must go to the wonderful staff at Brookfield Residential and Nursing Home for their exceptional care and dedication. Thank you also to all those who have donated to Brookfield Residents Comfort Fund in memory of our Mum. We also wish to thank Corkhill and Callow for their efficient and respectful handling of the funeral arrangements, Rev. Iaen Skidmore for the heart warming way in which he conducted Mum's funeral service and Marianne's Florists for the beautiful floral tributes.How privileged and blessed we were to have such a wonderful Mum. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 28, 2020