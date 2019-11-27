|
LEE. On Friday 1st November 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Margaret aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved mum to Lesley and Martin, mother-in-law to Phill and Annie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to the British Heart Foundation, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham, B37 7YE or Prostate Cancer UK, Fourth floor, The Counting House, 53 Tooley Street, London SE1 2QN. Special thanks to Ellan Vannin residential home and to all the staff on ward 8, Noble's Hospital, who were so patient and caring to mum these last few weeks. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019