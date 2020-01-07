Home

Margaret Lillian Hastings

Margaret Lillian Hastings Obituary
HASTINGS. Margaret Lillian aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday 29th December at Noble's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Roy, she will be greatly missed by her wide circle of friends. A Memorial service will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday 22nd January at St Paul's Church, Ramsey. Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to either 'R.N.L.I Ramsey', 'Samaritans', 'Salvation Army' or 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
