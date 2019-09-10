Home

Margaret Mary (Margo) Carroll-Cawley

CARROLL-CAWLEY. On Friday 23rd August 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Margaret Mary "Margo" Carroll-Cawley (aka Margaret Mary Carroll) of Ashley Park, Onchan. Dearly loved mother of Daniel, adored sister of Mary and Anne, and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. She will be greatly missed by all her family, former colleagues and friends both here and back in Ireland. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Wednesday 18th September 2019, followed by interment at St Peter's churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Noble's Hospital Patients' Comfort Trust. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019
