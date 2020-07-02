|
KELLY. Née Faragher. On Thursday 25th June 2020. Margaret Mary, aged 85 years of Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Freddie and dear mother of Decca, Carol and Herby. Loved mother-in-law of Anita, Billy and Rosie and loving sister of Fran and the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday 3rd July at St. Mary's on the Harbour, Castletown followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Southern 100 Supporters Club C/o George Peach, Ellerslie, Malew Street, Castletown. IN9 1LT. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com The family give thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff in Wards 1 & 20 of Noble's Hospital. Special thanks to Dr Farrant & staff at Ballasalla Group Practice for their kind and compassionate care of Mum.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 2, 2020