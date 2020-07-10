|
|
|
KELLY. Decca, Carol, Herby and family wish to thank everyone for their attendance at the service and also for the cards and letters received from all with memories of Mary. It was heartening to see how many people turned out to say goodbye both in the Church and on Mary's last lap. Thanks to Reverend Irene Cowell for a lovely service which Mary would have enjoyed. Special thanks to the gentlemen from the Southern 100 for their service as pallbearers and those at the start line that kindly flagged Mary off on her last lap and also put the chequered flag out at the end of her lap. Grateful thanks to The Royal British Legion Standard Bearer and Cringle & Co. Ltd for their efficient arrangements. Thanks are also extended to all the staff at Abbotswood for the love and care given to Mary during her stay there and also to Wards 1 and 20 at Noble's Hospital and Springfield Grange Nursing Home. Finally, thanks to Marcus and staff at The Viking Hotel, Castletown and everyone who made donations to the Southern 100 Supporters Club. Now at peace with Freddie but forever in our hearts.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020