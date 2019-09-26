|
POVALL. (nee Forster) Margaret Mary, aged 77 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th September at Noble's Hospital. Wife of the late Neville, she will be missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Kirk Andreas Church on Tuesday 1st October at 11:30am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Kirk Andreas Church'. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Tel: 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 26, 2019