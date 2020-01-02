Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret May Smith

Add a Memory
Margaret May Smith Obituary
SMITH. On Monday 16th December 2019 at Hospice, Margaret May, beloved wife of Rex, loving mum of Ellen, nana of Georgia, mum in law of Steve, sister of the late Laurence. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.00am on Wednesday 8th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -