|
|
SMITH. On Monday 16th December 2019 at Hospice, Margaret May, beloved wife of Rex, loving mum of Ellen, nana of Georgia, mum in law of Steve, sister of the late Laurence. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.00am on Wednesday 8th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020