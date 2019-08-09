|
Hannah. On Monday the 5th of August 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Margaret Pauline aged 79 years, formerly of Allan Street, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late Christopher, dearest mother of Pauline, Christine, Peter and the late Maria. Loved grandmother of Aaron, Steven, Harrison, Alix, Megan, Niles and Harry. Great grandmother of Faith, Ethan, Esmee and Sebastian. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Douglas on Tuesday the 13th of August at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Catholic Women's League. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019