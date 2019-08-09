|
|
PLOWDEN. Margaret, aged 93 years, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Sunday 21st July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mother of Bryan and Gillian, she will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 14th August at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to 'Manx Blind Welfare Society'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019